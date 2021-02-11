Diana Doherty and the Streeton Trio Embark on National Tour of Chamber Music For Oboe Quartet

Renowned oboe player Diana Doherty will be joined by the Streeton Trio for an eagerly anticipated national tour from Tuesday 2nd to Saturday 13th March, with the first performances taking place at Adelaide Festival. The concert on Monday 8th March (City Recital Hall, Sydney) will also be livestreamed.

A rare opportunity to hear chamber music for oboe quartet, the program features this unique combination in two works: Quartet for Oboe, Violin, Cello and Piano, H. 315 by Martinů, and a brand-new commission will be unveiled, fresh from the pen of Perth-based composer Lachlan Skipworth.

Composed in memory of Alan and Anne Blanckensee, two of Musica Viva's beloved supporters, Skipworth's Oboe Quartet reflects the Blanckensees' love of Bach, their hobbies and characters in its vibrant colours, interlaced lines and lively textures.

These works will be accompanied by Piano Trio No.1 in D minor, Op. 49 by Mendelssohn (Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne weekday and Sydney weekday) and Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15 by Smetana (Brisbane, Newcastle, Perth, Melbourne weekend, Sydney weekend, and livestream).

Diana Doherty has been Principal Oboe for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra since 1997. One of the world's best oboe players and an in-demand soloist, Diana has performed with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Australian Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne and Christchurch Symphony Orchestras, and at the Australian Festival of Chamber Music.

Formed in 2008, the Streeton Trio is Australia's most internationally successful piano trio comprised of Benjamin Kopp (piano), Emma Jardine (violin) and Umberto Clerici (cello). The trio has given highly acclaimed performances across the United Kingdom, China, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Holland, Lithuania, Norway, Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland.

Lachlan Skipworth writes orchestral, chamber, vocal and experimental music. Writing with a rare combination of elegance and strength, Skipworth's vivid musical language is coloured by three years spent in Japan studying the shakuhachi bamboo flute.

Musica Viva Artistic Director, Paul Kildea said, "One of my absolute favourite concerts in the last few years featured Diana Doherty playing the twelve Telemann solo Fantasias, one lined up after another, each in a different and magnificent livery. It is a joy to tour Diana performing with her old friends the Streeton Trio, in repertory old (Mendelssohn and Smetana), new (Skipworth), and obscure (Martinů). These are programs planned way before the worldwide pandemic, yet as musicians and audience brush themselves down after a bruising year, as we all work out our responsibilities to each other and to the composers who keep the wheels oiled, the repertory choices could not be more nourishing."

