Denise Scott, Lou Wall, Zoë Coombs Marr, and More Will Take Over Sydney This Summer

One of the hottest line ups of Australian comedy talent ever assembled will fill the Sydney Opera House with raucous laughter next February when Stand Up Summer brings together an incomparable group of Australian comedians for two weeks of laughter, storytelling and connection.

Commencing on Tuesday 3 February with a gala opening, hosted by Geraldine Hickey and headlined by Celia Pacquola, who will be joined by special guests in an event that promises one hell of a vibe to launch the season.

The rest of the week will showcase Australian comedy icon Denise Scott with her first solo show in over a decade; charmingly candid and hilariously insightful Lizzy Hoo; award-winning comedian and viral sensation Lou Wall; and the new show from one of our most beloved comedy stars Geraldine Hickey.

Week two continues the laugh fest, featuring Zoe Coombs Marr, fresh from sold-out runs in Edinburgh, Melbourne and London; global comedy sensation Jenny Tian back in her hometown; and the fearless, funny and frank superstar Mel Buttle.

This summer, the Opera House will be the happiest place in Sydney, when this stellar selection of Australia's finest funny people gathers to show off their individual and collective talent.