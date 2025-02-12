DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Extends at Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Opera House has extended its big summer show â€“Â DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided TavernÂ â€“ which will now run until April!Â Offering whip-smart comedy and frenzied fun in a show for all ages, itâ€™s an epic night out.

To celebrate the extension of the season, now ending Sunday 6 April, the Opera House is hosting fan events every Sunday evening show, where the best dressed audience member can win a Sydney Opera House twenty-sided die or a signed poster from the cast, and offering Dungeon Deals with $89 tickets to select shows each week.

Flagging the extension in case you wanted to share with your audiences or update any existing event listings. As always, the cast are available for media opportunities, so please do reach out if you had any questions etc. Full event details below for reference along with imagery.

Hijinks, mishaps and mayhem rule in this riotously fun, unforgettable show that will appeal to everyone: from the die-hard gamer to those who only know D&D from pop culture.Â The cast are talented and experienced improvisors so could engage in a quickfire, fun and enjoyable chat with the two of them. This award winning show is for everyone: from the die-hard gamer to those who have only heard aboutÂ Dungeons & Dragons.

