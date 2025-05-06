Come 'Behind The Red Curtain' With ANNIE in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ever-popular Broadway musical Annie is offering audience members at Wednesday and Thursday evening performances in May a unique, never-before-seen opportunity — and it's all included in the ticket price. Come “Behind the Red Curtain” with Annie for a “money can't buy experience”. From 6pm, audiences are invited inside the theatre to watch the cast warm up before the 7pm performance, plus get photos with lead cast in costume from 6:30pm. This is exclusive to Wednesday and Thursday evening performances from 14-29 May.

“This is a rare and precious opportunity to see and hear cast warm up before a show and have your photo taken with them,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “With new choreography and updated sets, this is a marvellous fresh production of Annie for a whole new generation, that Sydney audiences are loving. Get your tickets now for Wednesday and Thursday evenings to come ‘Behind the Red Curtain' with us as an added extra to your show. Don't wait until Tomorrow!”

The stellar cast of Annie is led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Mackenzie Dunn plays Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez steps into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne plays Grace Farrell. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut. The four gifted young performers who share the titular role of Annie are Beatrix Alder, Matilda Casey, Dakota Chanel and Stephanie McNamara.

The girls playing the orphan friends of Annie include Kiki Kersten, Francesca Kong and Matilda Teiotu as Pepper, and Camille Nko'o, Bianca Papa and Olivia Scott sharing the role of Duffy. The role of Kate is shared by Elle Boesen, Yasha Glaperin and Skylah McMah, with July played by Chloe Delle-Vedove, Nina Gallas and Ava Palfreyman. Tessie is played by Pearl Mason, Cailin Scully and Victoria Togias, and Molly by Ellie Lang, Arianna Lorusso and Willow Wilson. Yeshi Jehru, Zoe Reeves, Skye Spiden and Aleia Taliacos are playing Friday.

The talented ensemble cast members are Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It's the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

A celebration of hope, family and friendship. This small but mighty young girl has returned to stick out her chin and grin once more!

