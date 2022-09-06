Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celeste Barber Announces FINE, THANKS Encore Shows

Two special filmed performances will be at the iconic Sydney Opera House on November 14. 

Sep. 06, 2022  
Celeste Barber Announces FINE, THANKS Encore Shows

Celeste Barber will return to Sydney for two special Encore shows this November.

Following a huge sold-out tour on home soil earlier this year, Celeste wasted no time taking the rest of the world by storm-bringing her hit live show Fine, Thanks to over 53 cities across the UK, Europe, US, and Canada.

In exciting news for Aussie fans, she's bringing it back home with two special filmed performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House on November 14.

CELESTE BARBER: FINE, THANKS (ENCORE)

November 14 - Sydney Opera House *6pm show
November 14 - Sydney Opera House *9pm show

General public tickets go on sale from 11:00 am Wednesday 7 September
Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing information Celeste Barber said, "This has been such a massive year for me and I can't think of a better way to wrap up my world tour than shooting a special at the Sydney Opera House. This moment isn't lost on me."

Paul Dainty AM and Michael Cassel said, "Celeste's sold-out tour earlier this year cemented her position as Australia's Queen of Comedy. The response from audiences was phenomenal, with the standing ovations at every show around the country. After the huge success of the tour, which she has since taken all around the world, it's exciting to welcome Celeste back to the stage this November for two special filmed performances at the Sydney Opera House."

Fine, Thanks explores and exploits everything from celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can't dance and details the giddy euphoria and brutal devastation of being invited to Coachella - the same year it was cancelled.

An acclaimed actor, author, comedian and podcaster, Celeste has carved her own niche on social media, with 9.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million followers on Facebook. She's subverted the glossy world of Instagram from within, amassing followers who adore her recreations of celebrity and supermodel clips as part of her wildly-successful #celestechallengeaccepted posts. She has posted hilarious parodies of everyone from Rihanna to the Kardashians, often getting praised from the stars who made the original video.

Celeste turned Challenge Accepted into a one-woman show that premiered in Sydney in 2017, toured the UK and Europe and enjoyed three sell-out seasons in the US, including being filmed for her first Showtime special. Her 2018 memoir, Challenge Accepted, was shortlisted for the ABIA 2019 Biography Book of the Year. She has a much-loved podcast, is a regular on TV shows around the globe and was Host of the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in February 2020 that raised over $11 million for bushfire affected communities.

Celeste has also just released her latest kids book-Flamingo Celeste Is Not Like The Rest-about not blending in and using your uniqueness to help others. It's a follow up to Celeste The Giraffe Loves To Laugh.





