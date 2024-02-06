Cast Set For PARADE at Sydney's Seymour Centre

Soundworks Productions has announced the full cast and creative team of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Tony Award-Winning musical Parade, opening at Sydney’s Seymour Centre from 9 May, following a sell-out season in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale now from Click Here.

In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor's false testimony seal Leo's fate.

His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

As previously announced, Sydney-based actor Aaron Robuck will reprise the role of Leo Frank. Aaron works as Cantorial Soloist at North Shore Temple Emanuel in Sydney. His performing credits include La Luna, Dear World and Rags. The role of Lucille Frank will be reprised by Montana Sharp, a singer-songwriter who has worked with artists such as Katie Noonan, Kate Miller-Heidke and Kate Ceberano.

Guilluame Gentil (Cry Baby) plays the role of Jim, Adeline Hunter (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) plays Mary. The role of Governor Slaton is played by Nic Davey Greene (Peter Pan) and James Lee (The Phantom of the Opera) plays the role of Judge Roan.

Completing the rest of the cast are Georgia Barron (Neighbours), James Frampton (The Hello Girls), recent graduates Ashley Garner (VCA) and Genevieve Goldman(WAAPA), Sophie Loughran (50 Shades of Grey - the Musical Parody), Noah Missell (Mary Poppins), James Nation Ingle (Buddy - The Buddy Holly Musical), Maverick Newman (Murder for Two), Rebecca Ordiz (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Quinton Rich (The Dismissal), Tarisai Vushe (The Lion King), Liam Wigney (Boy from the North Country),

With a book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), Parade is a moving examination of one of the darkest episodes of America's history.

Daring, innovative and bold, Parade, offers both moral lessons and a reminder, as Simon Wiesenthal said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” This could not be more relevant in our world today.