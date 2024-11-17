Cast Revealed for Australian Production of MJ THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian producer Michael Cassel, alongside original Broadway producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, have announced the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical MJ, set to make its Australian debut at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in February 2025.



Starring as Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson is Josslynn Afoa, Conlon Bonner will play the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones, Derrick Davis will play Michael's father Joseph and his tour director Rob, breakout star of & JULIET, Yashith Fernando plays Alejandro, Wonza Johnson will play Berry Gordy and Nick, Tim Wright stars as Dave, while Home and Away star Penny McNamee makes her highly anticipated return to the stage as MTV journalist, Rachel.



The rest of the cast is completed by Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Xavier Gibson, Kyle Kavully, G Madison IV, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O'Leary, Brittany Page, Dustin Praylow, Tigist Strode and Iris Wei.



The performers who will play Michael Jackson will be announced at a later date.



Casting for the Australian production has been a meticulous process, led by director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon OBE who recently earned great acclaim for his creation of Oscar for the Australian Ballet, the first full length narrative ballet commissioned by the company in two decades.



“Finding the people who will bring this incredible story to life has been an enormous undertaking,” Wheeldon said. “We can't wait to introduce you to our MJ, and we are thrilled to share our supporting cast of true triple threats who will deliver the same authenticity and power that audiences have loved on Broadway, throughout the United States, in the West End and, soon, in Germany.”



MJ takes the audience back to 1992 and inside the creation of the iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.



Seen by more than a million people on Broadway, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show's creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE, and Best Actor in a Musical for the show's original Broadway star, Myles Frost. MJ will be a highlight of Sydney's cultural events calendar in 2025, further establishing Sydney as the centre point for creativity in the Asia Pacific region.



From the brilliant mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Nottage, MJ imagines that an MTV journalist and her camera operator are invited into the rehearsal room as Michael Jackson creates the spectacular concert experience that was the Dangerous World Tour. Through their lens, MJ reveals moments from the complex history of his life and takes us on a journey into his imagination and his inspiration as he faces the challenges to make the Dangerous World Tour match his creative genius.



Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits from across his career including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller, MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of Broadway audiences where it consistently plays to packed houses, has people leaping from their seats every night and has earned enormous acclaim.



MJ opened on Broadway in February 2021 while a US tour began performances in Chicago in August 2023. A London production began in March 2024 with a German production opening in December this year.



The Australian premiere of MJ is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.



MJ will premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February, 2025 with tickets on sale now at mjthemusical.com.au. Due to overwhelming demand, the season has been extended to 25 May. Pre-sale tickets are available now and go on sale to the general public on Monday.

With a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) MJ is directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who won the Tony Award for Best Choreography of a Musical for MJ, and whose previous Award-winning directing credits include An American in Paris.



The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). Casting Director for the Australian Production is Lauren Wiley with US Casting by The Telsey Office (Rachel Hoffman, CSA & Lindsay Levine, CSA).

Comments