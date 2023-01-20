Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open

This program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community.

Jan. 20, 2023  
Carclew has announced that the Project and Development grant applications for young emerging artists are now open. This program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community.

Aimed at early-career artists, Carclew's Project & Development grants are open to individuals and groups of artists aged up to 26 years, or up to 30 years for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants, who are working in any artform.

The grants will provide support for the development and presentation of new and existing work, as well as for professional development opportunities such as workshops, mentorships, internships, residencies, and other career-building activities.

Applicants can apply for grants up to $3,000 for skills development and artistic career building purposes, or up to $10,000 for the development and/or presentation of new or existing work and works.

"Carclew is just the first step in many artists' journeys but it's our hope that this funding will help bring their creative visions to life and set them on a path towards long and successful careers. We are always blown away by the diversity of the applicants and the scope of their applications. The artistic talent in South Australia is immeasurable and we look forward to helping showcase it." - Carclew CEO, Tricia Walton

Carclew is committed to fostering and supporting young artists, and this funding opportunity is just one of the ways the organisation is working to make that happen. All young emerging artists based in South Australia are encouraged to apply, and the organisation looks forward to seeing the fantastic work that will be produced as a result of this funding program.

Applications Open: Friday 20 January 2023
Applications Close: Friday 3 March 2023 11.59PM

Free Information Session
When: Friday 3 February at 6.00PM
Where: Carclew House, 11 Jeffcott Street, Kaurna Country, North Adelaide
RSVP's are essential, please register your attendance here.

Applicants must be an Australian citizen or have permanent resident status in Australia, and be a current resident of South Australia. For full eligibility requirements check our website.



