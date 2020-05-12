COVID-19 Art Project Catalogue Released

The COVID-19 Art Project supports artists during this difficult period, providing an opportunity for collectors and supporters to acquire works at a fixed price of $950, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.



Participating artists include: Alice Couttoupes, David Griggs, Eunjoo Jang, Izabela Pluta, Kate Mitchell, Mason Kimber, Matthew Bromhead, Nadia Odlum, Phil James, Seth Birchall, Stevie Fieldsend, Tim Silver, Victoria Hempstead and William Cooke.



COVID-19 Art Project runs from 13 May 10am - 3 June 6pm. The Catalogue can be viewed here.



Art Incubator has today released the COVID-19 Art Project Catalogue featuring work by a selection of Australia's most exciting artists for sale at a fixed price of $950 with all proceeds going directly to the artists. The aim of the project is to support artists financially and provide opportunities for collectors and other supporters of the arts to acquire contemporary art. Art Incubator has invited all past and present Art Incubator grant recipients and resident artists of Shirlow St Studios to participate. Up to five works are available from each artist.



Participating artists have said about their work:



"In times of isolation, I think artists are lucky. We possess a life-long passion for creating that will never allow for boredom - only more potential future projects." - Mason Kimber



"Creating during this COVID-19 era is to feel somewhat bipolar hour by hour. The days fill with uncertainty and hope, the two walk the line hand in hand. These ink drawings are a glimpse into that feeling." - David Griggs



"I am expressing what the world is feeling and experiencing during COVID-19 : virtual connection, the spread of the virus, reality, restrictions, life before the outbreak and life after the outbreak. All of these are reflected in my art which conveys all the emotions humans are currently experiencing." - Eunjoo Jang



"Spending time making things has helped me remain hopeful during this uncertain time. Starting on a new work always feels like a little gesture of optimism towards the future." - Nadia Odlum



Art Incubator was established in 2014 by Teresa and Andre Biet as a support program for emerging Australian artists. Art Incubator not only provides a financial grant to selected emerging artists but also arranges a solo exhibition in an established gallery and provides mentoring in best professional practice. In 2019 Art Incubator established Shirlow Street Studios, a creative hub in Marrickville which provides subsidised studios for 8 artists.



COVID-19 has created a climate of financial uncertainty for the arts and artists. In a time of reduced resources and many job losses in the arts sector, COVID-19 Art Project supports artists by providing them with a platform to connect with art collectors and directing all funds to the artists. The COVID-19 Art Project is an innovative contribution to the survival of the arts beyond this time of crisis.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You