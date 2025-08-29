CELEBRITY THEATRESPORTS Fundraiser Comes to the Enmore Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THEATRESPORTS is the longest-running comedy show in town. Come along and celebrate our 40th year of inspiration, creativity & laughter. Hilarious, brilliant, thrilling …improvised comedy at its biggest & best! Teams of Impro Legends mixed with Celebrity Guests go head-to-head in a battle of wits – in a quest to win the coveted Celebrity TheatreSports Cup …and support a wonderful cause, Canteen.

Celeb Guests: PETER BERNER (Comedian, Einstein Factor), DANIEL CORDEAUX (Thank God You're Here), GARY ECK (Host), Comedian, Actor & Writer: Happy Feet 2, GENEVIEVE HEGNEY (Colin From Accounts, 2025 Logie Winner), GRETEL KILLEEN (Comedian, Big Brother Host), JACKIE LOEB (Award winning Comedian / Actor), JOJI MALANI (Original Legendary Guitarist, Gang Of Youths), EMMA PALMER (Play School, Pieces of Her), CARMEL RODRIGUES (Hairspray The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen), ADAM SPENCER (Maths Geek, Comedian, JJJ, ABC 702), EMILY WEIR (Home and Away, Dancing With The Stars) and more.

Celeb Audio Challenges: Weird and wonderful challenges from KITTY FLANAGAN, BRENDAN “JONESY” JONES, ROVE McMANUS, SUSIE YOUSSEF, THE UMBILICAL BROTHERS …and more. You'll see Teams thrown in the deep end to play Classic & audience favourite TheatreSports games, comic scenes, songs, epic adventures & improvised musicals with a twist. Directed & Produced by JULIE DUNSMORE and MICHAEL GREGORY.