Bob Dylan Musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Extends Sydney Season To 19 March

International hit musical Girl from the North Country, by Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, today announced that it will extend its season at Theatre Royal Sydney a further three weeks, from Tuesday 1 March until Saturday 19 March, with tickets on sale from 10am today.

After attracting rave reviews and standing ovations since it opened as part of Sydney Festival last month, this modern masterpiece features an extraordinary cast including Lisa McCune, Zahra Newman, Peter Kowitz, Helen Dallimore and Peter Carroll - full cast details are here. The producers also announced today that current star of Triple X at Sydney Theatre Company, Elijah Williams will take over the role of Joe Scott, currently performed by Callum Francis, from Tuesday 1 March.

Girl From the North Country is one of the most critically acclaimed, multi award-winning productions of the 21st century. It has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway since opening at The Old Vic in London. A story of American life in 1934 Minnesota, it centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse, and features over 20 of Dylan's songs including Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, You Ain't Going Nowhere and Like A Rolling Stone, beautifully reimagined and woven through the story.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bob Dylan confirmed that he has seen the new musical The Girl from the North Country: "I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it," Dylan told the Times. "I just let it happen. The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."

After finishing its Sydney season on 19 March, Girl From the North Country tours to Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide from 25 March and the Comedy Theatre, Melbourne from 29 April.

Learn more at northcountry.com.au.