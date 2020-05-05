Bangarra Dance Theatre Launches Digital Programming, NANDHU

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced the launch of a new digital offering, Nandhu (meaning 'to be close' in Wiradjuri language).

Nandhu will include a series of curated programs, headlined by a selection of the company's works, which will be available for audiences to stream from their homes.

Each work will be presented alongside a series of interviews, behind the scenes features, and more. The series will provide a deeper look into Bangarra's works.

The first work to be presented is Terrain. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Kati Thanda (Lake Eyre) in South Australia, Terrain explores the relationship between Indigenous people and Country, and illustrates how landscape can become a second skin. Terrain was choreographed by Bangarra's Associate Artistic Director, Frances Rings, a descendant of the Kokatha Tribe from the West Coast of South Australia.

Nandhu will be available from Thursday 7th May via https://bangarra-knowledgeground.com.au/





