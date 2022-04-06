BWW REVIEW: RedLine Production's Presentation Of THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS & MAHAGONNY SONGSPEIL Is A Surprising Feat In A Small Space

Sunday 3rd April 2022, 5pm, Old Fitz Theatre

Director Constantine Costi pulls off the seemingly impossible of squeezing in a 17 piece orchestra, under the Baton of Brian Castles-Onion, a dancer and 6 singers into the small space of the Old Fitz Theatre to present an entrancing interpretation of Kurt Weill (Music) and Bertolt Brecht's (text/lyrics) THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS ballet with songs and MAHAGONNY SONGSPEIL song cycle. This is an amazing opportunity to experience high standard classical music combined with contemporary dance in a venue far removed from the usual spaces where concerts would be conducted.

Set designer Charles Davis increases the space by going up and installing a mezzanine level above the stage where over half of the orchestra, including the percussion, is perched. With THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS telling the story of two sisters travelling around America to make money to send home, Davis has added design elements to indicate domestic setting, of a generic pastoral framed print, and cheap bead curtain along with an illuminated Virgin Mary statue on the wall. A series of signs are revealed for each of the city's they visit and the related sin they are challenged with. For the MAHAGONNY SONGSPEIL, the curtain is changed for metallic tinsel and a backdrop image of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon is spread beneath the balcony connecting the story to place of opulence, excess and luxury that maybe more myth that reality, as is the façade that the characters eventually see through.

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS ballet with songs is performed by Allie Graham as the dancing twin and Margaret Trubiano as the singing twin. The family back home in Louisiana are the Greek chorus of Nicholas Jones, Benjamin Rasheed, Andy Moran and Anthony Mackey. This piece is beautifully presented as a combination of physicality and strong classical vocals presented unamplified but perfectly balanced with the live orchestra. With the use of the signs and the clarity of Trubiano's and the ensemble's vocals the plot line is easy to follow and Graham's interpretation of Shannon Burns' choreography is wonderfully evocative as she conveys the emotion that the almost completely silent sister is experiencing as her sister controls her life and pulls her back from the sins she sees around her.

The MAHAGONNY SONGSPEIL includes the addition of Roberta Diamond for the somewhat incomprehensible story of hedonism and its downfall as the glitzy façade makes way for a more realistic understanding of the vices of society. A use of a manually operated turntable adds a different element of movement as the 'world' shifts to the bare reality.

This double bill of THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS and MAHAGONNY SONGSPEIL is a wonderful opportunity to experience exceptional performers in an unusual setting for a fraction of the price normally asked for Opera productions.