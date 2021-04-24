BWW REVIEW: JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN Captures The Intensity Of Jacques Brel's Music With A Personal Twist.

Thursday 22nd April 2021, 6:30pm Upstairs at Camelot Lounge Marrickville

Multi award winning Australian opera singer Jacqui (Jacqueline) Dark returns to the Cabaret stage with JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN. Infused with raw honest emotion in the way only Jacqui Dark can, this is a captivating expression of the beautiful songs of Belgium songwriter Jacques Brel.

Playing on the title of the famous 1968 musical revue of Brel's work that played off Broadway, on London's West End and was adapted to film, JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN is also a statement as to Dark's resilience as an artist in an often-precarious industry and a human being that has experienced love and life. Dark has previously proven her ability to move between genres, having portrayed many of the opera world's major mezzo soprano roles, musical theatre roles including Mother Abbess in the Australian tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, concerts backed by full orchestras and cabaret which ranged from the Weimar inspired cabaret creation of Strange Bedfellows with fellow Opera star Kanen Breen and her own solo performances. The second engagement of JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN, having debuted at Claire's Lounge earlier this year, takes the 70 minutes of songs and minimal storytelling to the larger space of the 2nd floor of Camelot Lounge. With a classic New York cabaret lounge feel and an eclectic aesthetic the bigger venue allows Dark to tap into more of her power and therefore even better express the range of emotions in the range of Brel's songs that have been selected and at times adapted with arrangements by Dark's musical director and pianist Daryl Wallis.

The intimate nature of cabaret, whether it be presented in a small dinner theatre, cabaret lounge or a large concert hall, relies on the performers ability to connect to the story and the music they are using to tell that story and their ability to ensure the audience finds an emotional connection to the performance. Jacqui Dark understands this need for emotional investment and willingness to give the audience something of herself that feels genuine. Dark also knows to trust the music and her ability to interpret it without artifice so she keeps explanatory patter to a minimum, also trusting her audience to be able to find meaning in the songs without being led.

Jacqui Dark's background as a classically trained opera singer combined with her experience with other music styles and her dedication to understanding what she is singing leads to wonderful interpretations of Brel's work. Opening number Le Diable (Ca va)/The Devil (Okay) has a deliciously dark feel, utilizing a degree of sprechstimme evoking the mystery and danger of the piece while also presenting a wicked, playful edge. The inclusion of La Chanson De Jacky/Jackie about the notion of the she could ever be 'cute in a stupid-ass way" is extra amusing for those of the audience that realize that in addition to being and artist, Dark is also studied and taught Physics before she swapped to a full-time career as a performer. Her rendition of Les Paumes Du Petit Matin/Early Morning Hangers On about "C-Listers" is delightfully playful while being seductive and comic in its mocking providing a contrast to the haunting interpretation of Amsterdam (arranged by Daryl Wallis) and a heartbreakingly poignant La Chanson Dex Vieux Amants/Song for Old Lovers in which Dark exposes her honest emotion.

While JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN was only on for one night at Camelot Theatre, it is understood that it is being included in City Recital Hall's A Little Lunch Music series in July. Well worth keeping an eye out for where Jacqui will perform this next as it is a must for anyone who appreciates the works of Jacques Brel or more simply, an hour or so of well sung songs that connect to your soul.

https://jacquelinedark.com/

http://camelotlounge.com/

https://www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/a-little-lunch-music-jacqui-dark-is-alive-and-well-living-in-newtown

(Image supplied by artist)