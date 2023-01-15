Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROOM

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 15, 2023  
Wednesday January 11th, 7:30 pm, Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

ROOM is an extraordinary piece of performance theatre .

It takes you into the rehearsal room and into the machinations of a director's mind. 

It is theatre at its essence.  

'Theirrée described his work as something that "provokes thoughts, but it doesn't impose thoughts" '

Traditionally in theatre we watch a facade or presentation of a story, here we experience the illusion and the ingredients that create that production. A duality of performance and it's lifeblood.

James Thierrée is the auteur of ROOM. It feels like we are experiencing his trials and tribulations in creating a new work and an insight into how a creative mind handles that journey.

The work is an eclectic, absurd, comic and an intriguing piece of art. Akin to a kinetic painting.

We experience the drama of a rehearsal room - demanding performers, creative differences, clashing choices, extraordinary talents, and temperamental personalities. This is compounded with the tortures and pleasures of directing this work to fruition.

Thierree is an extraordinary performer. His use of his body is astounding. The intricacies in his physical movements create a visual feast. He is also a singer, dancer, composer, musician and the costume and lighting designer.

Thierree has gathered an ensemble of incredible performers, that are contortionists, dancers, opera singers, musicians and dancers. The company is Anne-Lise Binard, Ching-Ying Chien, Mathias Durand, Samuel Dutertre, Hélène Escriva, Steve Eton, Maxime Flaau, Nora Horvath, Sarah Manesse, and Alessio Negro.

The program lists original music by James Thierree (without a list of the various musical numbers performed).

If all of the compositions performed are by James, his work is a diverse, exemplary and a beautiful set of songs and music. Some of the lyrics were not clearly heard and this may have made a difference in conveying an idea of the work to the audience.

In fact there is a scene where Thierree engages with the audience and explores the notion of "what does it mean".

Another device that enhanced the work, were the moments of reality. Just when one was taken on a journey that was almost hallucinogenic, the action was stopped, or the fourth wall was broken or there was a pause for silence. What could appear as a contradiction in the work gave strength to the earnest journey that Thierree is taking us on.

Thierre gives life to the rehearsal room, in fact in one moment the room delightfully breathes and in the final sequence when the last version of the room comes together, the ceiling moves into place with such awe, beauty and grace.

I urge you to experience ROOM, my take may not be yours, but this attentive, innovative, creative and mammoth effort is not to be missed.

Arts festivals can have the marvelous choice of including new innovative works and we are able to experience productions that may not usually tour to Australia.

ROOM is more than a highlight of the Sydney Festival. A momentous work.

Photography by Manon Bollery and Richard Haughton

1 - 25 JANUARY

Roslyn Packer Theatre 22 Hickson Road Walsh Bay NSW 2000




From This Author - Jade Kops

