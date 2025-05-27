BURN THE FLOOR With Prinnie Stevens Extends Opera House Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A hit on Broadway and loved on the West End, the cast of Burn the Floor fearlessly challenge the boundaries of the Ballroom artform once again. This time they will be joined on stage by the incomparable voice of Prinnie Stevens – undoubtedly one of Australia’s most sought-after performers.

This electrifying new show, BALLROOM RE-INVENTED has just been extended and will run from 6 to 17 August at Sydney Opera House and stars the finest and most exciting international champion dancers who are regarded as the best of the best with their trademark melting pot of infectious energy and groundbreaking dance moves.

The show promises to be a captivating and breathtaking experience, featuring the beautiful Waltz, provocative Rumba, the Tango, the charismatic Cha Cha and the percussive rhythm of the Samba.

