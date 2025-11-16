BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical to Close at Sydney Lyric in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australian producers Crossroads Live have announced Back to the Future: The Musical will play its final performance on January 25, 2026 at the Sydney Lyric.

The Australian production has drawn rave reviews from critics and theatregoers alike and the musical has been embraced globally as one of the most visually spectacular productions to ever hit the stage worldwide.

From the creators of the original film trilogy, the musical is based on the first film which sees rock ‘n’ roll teenager Marty McFly accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

With the final tickets now officially on sale in Sydney, audiences are urged to book early to avoid missing out on the only chance to see this blockbuster musical in Australia.