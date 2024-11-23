BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Will Have Australian Premiere at The Sydney Lyric in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney will host the Australian premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, opening at the Sydney Lyric in September 2025. A waitlist is now open for Australian fans to sign up to be first in line for tickets via www.backtothefuturemusical.com.au.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”. Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase.

Australian producer John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia said, “I am thrilled to be bringing BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical to Australia, premiering at the Sydney Lyric in September 2025. Australian audiences are going to be blown away to see how this iconic story has been recreated for the stage. Whether a fan of the movies or not, this is a show for everyone, and I can guarantee that you will leave the theatre on an absolute high! We are excited to be partnering with Colin Ingram on the production, and for the support of Destination New South Wales and the NSW Government, who have again guaranteed that Sydney has access to world class musical theatre.”

Worldwide producer Colin Ingram said, “After playing for four years in London and winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, opening the production on Broadway, and rolling out the US tour, we are thrilled to be bringing BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical to Australia. Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living in Sydney for its premiere Australian season at the Sydney Lyric, and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film.”

The musical is based on the first film which sees rock ‘n' roll teenager Marty McFly accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Bob Gale said, “To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a West End and Broadway musical now making its way to Sydney, Australia 45 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with Sydney audiences. This musical production has exceeded our original expectations on every level. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, with its incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!”

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will be produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia and Colin Ingram for Colin Ingram Ltd.

To join the waitlist for tickets please visit backtothefuturemusical.com.au

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)

