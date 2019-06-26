Applications Open For 12th Annual SHARP SHORT DANCE

Applications are now open for the 12th annual Sharp Short Dance, a dance festival presented by FORM Dance Projects at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres from 12th to 16th November.

With more than 150 participants taking part in 2018, this year's Sharp Short Dance is set to be even bigger as some of the nation's most exciting young dancers and choreographers battle it out for top honours across all genres of dance.

From tap to Bollywood, indigenous to hip hop, classical to contemporary, participants will present their short, new works to a panel of renowned industry judges. They will also have the unique opportunity to network with peers and industry experts throughout the festival.

Up-for-grabs will be a plethora of awards including Outstanding Male and Female Performers, Most Innovative Choreography, Outstanding Solo, Duet and Ensemble Performances, and the Audience Choice Award. In addition, highly sought after industry secondments with major professional dance companies such as Sydney Dance Company will be in popular demand.

Registrations opened on Monday 24th June and invite aspiring dancers and choreographers aged 21 years and under, to submit works of five minutes or less. Entrants will perform in the heats from 12th to 14th November, with the best works selected for the final on 16th November.

Sharp Short Dance Artistic Producer Maya Gavish said, "Sharp Short Dance is a one of a kind event, a vibrant celebration of diversity, whereby young dancers from different backgrounds and dance training have the opportunity to showcase their performance and choreographic skills. This is your chance to pull your ideas from the back burner and give them life, share them with the world, and be creative and expressive."

To register, visit the FORM Dance Projects website: https://www.form.org.au/sharp-short-dance-2019/.

Key Dates:

Registrations: Open from Monday 24th June to Monday 21st October

Heats: Tuesday 12th November to Thursday 14th November

Final: Saturday 16th November

Venue: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

Tickets: Heats, Adult $18 and Conc $12. Final, all tickets $25.





