Andrea Bocelli Reveals Special Guest Lineup for Sydney Show

Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most beloved tenor, is set to make a triumphant return to Australia in April. He will perform with an illustrious lineup of special guests for one unforgettable night under the stars. The performance takes place Thursday, 3rd April, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tickets and New VIP Dining Packages on sale now at Ticketek.

Following the phenomenal success of his 2022 national tour, which saw every show sell out and left audiences in awe, this is Australia’s chance to witness the magic of Andrea Bocelli’S breathtaking live performance again with the Maestro’s newly announced special guests:

Tina Arena

One of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Tina Arena has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and enduring hits across a career spanning four decades.

Matteo Bocelli

Classical crossover star Matteo is blazing a trail, selling out tours in Europe, North and Latin America and Australia with his enchanting voice and heartfelt performances.

Acclaimed for her role as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End, soprano Amy Manford is renowned for her exquisite vocal artistry and emotional depth.

Mariam Battistelli

An internationally acclaimed Italian soprano, Mariam Battistelli has graced some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses with her radiant voice and commanding performances.

Andrea Griminelli

A Grammy Award-winning flautist, Andrea Griminelli has dazzled global audiences with his virtuosic musicianship, performing alongside legendary artists such as Luciano Pavarotti and Sting.

Angelica Gismondo & Francesco Costa

This dynamic dancing duo captivates audiences with their breathtaking artistry and chemistry, bringing elegance and passion to every performance on the world stage.

Marcello Rota

An esteemed conductor with an illustrious career leading prestigious orchestras worldwide, Marcello Rota is renowned for his masterful interpretations of classical and operatic works.

