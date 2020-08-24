Actors Benevolent Fund Accommodation Relief Program Now Available

This program will provide up to 65 recipients, who are ineligible for Government benefits.

Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW has announced an Accommodation Relief Program as part of their COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

This program will provide up to 65 recipients, who are ineligible for Government benefits, with a monthly stipend of $500.00 over 3 months (total value $1,500) to assist with rent or mortgage payments.

"The most frequently mentioned expense we have seen from applicants to our Emergency Assistance Fund has been in relation to rent payments, and so it seemed appropriate to find a way to address this need within our community" said ABFNSW Chair, Bruce Spence. "A significant proportion of applicants have also advised they are unable to receive either JobKeeper or JobSeeker, wherein they might have been able to access rental relief payments. We wanted to assist those who have fallen through the cracks due to ineligibility."

Applicants to this program must be NSW residents of at least 2 years and have a minimum of 5 years professional experience. ABFNSW supports actors and theatre professionals including directors, designers, theatre crew and writers.

"We have been bowled over by the extraordinary generosity that has been shown towards ABFNSW at this difficult time by our many donors and supporters, allowing us to create this program, while continuing to offer our current Emergency Assistance and regular grants programs" said Treasurer, Victoria Wildie.

The Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW has benefited from multiple fundraising activities, which have raised money for the various Actor and Entertainers Funds and Trusts around Australia, including Play It On, Let's Go On With The Show, Keeping The Curtain Up, The Boy From Oz reunion, and many more. The Fund has also received support from multiple foundations including SB&W Foundation, Sky Foundation, Lansdowne Foundation, Johnson Family Foundation, Girgensohn Foundation as well as the City of Sydney and individual philanthropists, enabling them to provide assistance to many individuals from across the arts and entertainment industry.

Since late March the fund has provided approximately $200,000 in support for artists and theatre workers from every discipline in the performing arts. The grants provided financial assistance with medical, dental and mental health costs, household bills, car registration and the costs of emergency housing. The fund has also provided much needed food vouchers to individuals and families in difficult circumstances. ABF is expecting that the demand for this kind of financial safety net will continue into 2021.

Applications for the Accommodation Relief Program will open on Monday 31 August, and close on Sunday 6 September 2020.

For details regarding eligibility criteria and to apply go to https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/page/75/accomodation-relief-program

