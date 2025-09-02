500 $25 Tickets Available to See Opera Australia's RENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To mark the upcoming Opera House season of Jonathan Larson's exhilarating, multi-Tony Award winning musical RENT, Opera Australia is offering fans the chance to see the show that rocked Broadway for just $25 a ticket.

Inspired by RENT's life-affirming anthem, ‘Seasons of Love' celebrating the 525,600 minutes in a year, five hundred $25 tickets will be on sale for fans who show up in-person at the Sydney Opera House box office, starting at 9:00am on Thursday 4 September.

As an added bonus, members of the RENT cast will do a short performance on the steps of the Opera House just before the box office opens at 9am.

As the original Broadway show to make RUSH tickets a success, this RENT ticket promotion will only be available for purchase in person. Tickets will be available from 9am until 7pm (that's 600 minutes) or until the allocation is sold out, from the Opera House's main Box Office on level 1. Join the queue from 8am on the steps of the Opera House and catch a short performance from the RENT cast immediately before the $25 tickets go on sale at 9am. Tickets are available to a range of performances across the season. They will only be sold in person and are limited to a maximum of two per person.

Save the date to snag this incredible deal - this exclusive offer is available for one day only at the Opera House.

RENT takes audiences to the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village in the early 90's, where young people navigate poignant social issues and dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds.

Featuring the iconic songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me and La Vie Bohème, this groundbreaking phenomenon, inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, is more than a musical; it's a celebration of love, life, art and the resilience of the human spirit.

The electrifying cast includes Henry Rollo (The Rocky Horror Show) as Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and Best Friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction, played by Harry Targett (Dear Evan Hansen). Kristin Paulse (Tina The Tina Turner Musical) is Mimi, a reckless and passionate exotic dancer who lives only for today. The Voice finalist Calista Nelmes (Jesus Christ Superstar) reprises her award-winning performance of the spirited Maureen, current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by Imani Williams (Hadestown).

Philosophy teacher Collins, father-figure and friend, is played by Googoorewon Knox (Hamilton) with Jesse Dutlow (& Juliet) in the role of Angel, an HIV-positive drag artist with a passion for life in the face of inevitable adversity. Benny, played by Tana Laga'aia (Jesus Christ Superstar), is the former friend and current landlord of Mark, Roger and Mimi. Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kobe Brown, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Carmel Rodrigues, Chad Rosete, Eliza Soriano, Stacey Thomsett, Bree Tipoki and Theodore Williams.

Tickets are $25 each. They are only available for purchase in person at the Sydney Opera House box office on Thursday 4 September from 9am to 7pm, or until the allocation is exhausted. The offer is available for select Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday evening performances from 30 September to 19 October 2025, and is subject to availability. Seating and performance allocation is entirely at the discretion of the box office.

This offer is not to be used in conjunction with any other offer and cannot be used on past purchases. Tickets booked at this price cannot be transferred, exchanged, or refunded. Booking fees do not apply for this promotion.