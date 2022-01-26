5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Returns To The Stage Following 2021 Sold Out Season

If everything that you knew was in danger, what would you finally need to get off your chest? It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast, where the motto is "no men, no meat, all manners".

As the 'widows' await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, chaos strikes when the atomic bomb alarm sounds and threatens to end their beloved quiche breakfast. Is it a drill? Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the widows respond if their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attack?

After a sell out season in 2021, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche returns for a limited season before continuing to Adelaide as part of the celebrated Adelaide Fringe Festival. Prepare for a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendos, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

Featuring a cast of fiesty, hilarious, Sydney actors, this show promises to have you roaring with laughter and offers the perfect good quality, light-hearted night out at the theatre we all need after a crazy start to 2022.

Director Rosie Niven (The Laramie Project, Revolt.She Said.Revolt Again) returns to the Mardi Gras festival having directed 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche in 2021 and for Playlist in 2019 and 2020.

On the importance of the show, Niven says, "I've watched a lot of queer theatre, and we seem to have a pattern of narratives that end in devastating tragedy. That's if we're allowed the platform at all - I could count on one hand how many female-driven queer narratives I've ever seen. That's what I find so special about 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche: the show has created a space where women can be unapologetically silly, funny, and proud of their identity. A space where we can just have fun. Which is what Mardi Gras is all about - queer pride and joy."

On the back of her win of the Broadwayworld Award for Best Performer in a Play, Laura Djanegara (The Linden Solution, The Laramie Project), alongside Dominique De Marco (Fuente Ovejuna, Varya), join the cast for the 2022 tour. Returning to the production, Demitra Sealy (The Debt Collector 2, Euphoria, Meraki TV), Julia Pennisi (Clinchfield, Tea Party For Sad People) and Nyssa Hamilton (Wit, Alison's House) reprieve their critically acclaimed roles.

Of the return of the production, producer Carly Fisher for Theatre Travels said "Bringing art that celebrates truthful identities, individuality, authenticity and ultimately pride to the stage has been more than just a priority for us, but a mantra. Seeing the response of our audiences last year, we could feel how much that representation on stage mattered. We are thrilled to be back and hope to start your 2022 with a really great laugh once again."

Learn more at https://www.theatretravels.org/5-lesbians-eating-a-quiche-tour.