5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE To Make Sydney Debut

If everything that you knew was in danger, what would you finally need to get off your chest?

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast, where the motto is "no men, no meat, all manners".

As the 'widows' await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, chaos strikes when the atomic bomb alarm sounds and threatens to end their beloved quiche breakfast. Is it a drill? Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the widows respond if their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attack?

Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival as 'Best Overall Production' and making its Sydney debut, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendos, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

In the face of danger, who knows what you'll learn about yourself or your fellow woman!

Featuring a cast of fiesty, hilarious, up-and-coming Sydney actors, this show promises to have you roaring with laughter and offers up the return to theatre we all needed, a good quality, light-hearted night out.

Director Rosie Niven (The Laramie Project, Revolt.She Said.Revolt Again) returns to the Mardi Gras festival having directed for Playlist in 2019 and 2020, and brings to the stage a perfect collaboration of her focuses on both theatre for the LGBTQI+ community and female-driven stories.

Starring Demitra Sealy (The Debt Collector 2, Euphoria, Meraki TV), Dominique Purdue (The Laramie Project, Clinchfield), Julia Pennisi (Clinchfield, Tea Party For Sad People), Nyssa Hamilton (Wit, Alison's House) and Olivia Mortimer-Eade (Millennial Crisis Podcast, No News, LOVE).

Performances run 25-27 February.

www.theatretravels.org/quichesydney