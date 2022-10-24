Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BECKETT'S PRESENTS THEATRE VIGNETTE NO.4: “I'M WITH HER”

Thursday 20th October 2022, 6pm, Beckett's, Glebe.

Wendy Beckett, Jeff Schroeter and Julia Vargiu's passion for culinary delights and the performing arts abound in their Clubhouse events. These restaurateurs desire to bring you an evening where you experience delicacies for the palette along with the expertise of an actor's craft.

Beckett's Vignettes consist of a four course meal interspersed with a few select scenes from a current Play.

Julia Vargiu is the delightful MC whose gorgeous enthusiasm ensures we have a most enjoyable and engaging evening. Wendy Beckett begins the night by sharing her passion for theatre and how the food and theatre event came to be. Victoria Midwinter Pitt, Writer/ Director introduces the feature work of the night, her Play, I'M WITH HER.

L-R_ Deborah Galanos, Lynette Curran, Wendy Beckett, Jeff Schroeter, Thomas Weatherall



The evening is special indeed. In an intimate setting we experience the passionate energy created by a gathering of souls that seek to enjoy the beauty of performance. The event is enhanced by Wendy Beckett's enthusiasm and by the benefits of engaging with the writer/director Midwinter Pitt with their insights to the Play's origins, intent and relevance.

Says Beckett, "This play is destined to become a fire-starter for change, a landmark in Australian theatre. It takes us into the minds of several talented women in our country - where we learn of their uniquely different experience of reality. And what a joy it is to be celebrating the birth of this new play in the cultural hub of Beckett's with co-owners Jeff Schroeter and his wife Julia Vargiu. Our mutual love of the arts and fine dining is akin to the New York Algonquin of yesteryear where sharing new experiences together feels like a family visit to the club. Perhaps Dorothy Parker will show up!"

Beckett's sandstone wine cellar by set designer, Halcyon Pratt is the iconic venue for this special occasion. There were several tables of ten which led to exciting discussions with friends and with new acquaintances. It is not a traditional performance space with its support pillars and various exits and stairwells, but this adds to the night's uniqueness. This set up contributes to the camaraderie and community spirit as we shuffle around to see and share in the actor's work. The lively dining scene becomes the quiet and calm performance space allowing for full engagement in the actor's work.



Entertainment while feasting is not a new pastime as seen with jesters in a royal court , Drag and Dine, in TV dinners, and with popcorn at the movies but of course Beckett's has taken the concept to another level. Not only is it a combination of fine dining and expert performances, but they also pay respect to the work. The bonus it is the joy of a shared experience.



Each month the Clubhouse event selects a different work. Therefore, the night is a once in a lifetime experience. On this occasion performers Lynette Curran and Deborah Galanos present excerpts from I'M WITH HER. This is an important work exploring the woman's journey with stories of discrimination and abuse as told by remarkable females from our past and current history.

"I'M WITH HER goes beyond standard #metoo fare to give a thrilling real-life demonstration of the power of women to outlast, outwit and outmuscle social, cultural and political obstacles"

The trials of women in our misogynistic society are not new stories and it is disappointing that they still need to be told. The point of difference with I'M WITH HER, is that we hear these remarkable real-life narratives. The full script explores the accounts of seven women.

With Beckett's Vignettes, Curran and Galanos, with script in hand perform the life experiences of two of these women. Curran plays nonagenarian botanist, Marion Blackwell; who desires to be a veterinarian but thwarted by the sexist attitudes of the time. Galanos is world-renowned counter-terrorism expert,DR Anne Aly, that endures domestic violence to become an advocate for women and a recently appointed Federal Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth. It was wonderful to experience these engaging and compelling performances in this intimate venue. Curran and Galanos perform with gusto and commitment. The fourth wall is not broken but the intimate setting intertwines us into the characters' journeys, more so than would happen when watching them on an elevated stage.

Beckett's Chef, Jeff Schroeter, presented a taste sensation. He selects ingredients that are locally sourced and in season. Our first delicacy was "Poached" Salamon Tartare with Basil, sweet lime and avocado, Gaufrette potatoes. We were more than satisfied with three more courses consisting of Roasted Spatchcock, Coral Trout Fillet and Burnt Orange Brulee. The dishes were beautifully matched with wines from Italy and Portugal. Just divine.

For a night of culinary delights combined with select theatrical talents, you can't go past this gathering of souls that make up this Clubhouse event.

Beckett's offers a fine dining experience every week, but once a month there's also an opportunity for a special event that shares many creative passions in a wonderfully social gathering.

The venue's next event, slated for 17 November 2022, will feature Kamilaroi man and actor Thomas (Heartbreak High) Weatherall - announced as the 2021 Balnaves Aboriginal & Torres Straight Island Fellow - performing a vignette of his own creation, BLUE while Schroeter prepares another 4-course degustation designed to enhance the theatrical experience.