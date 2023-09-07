RHEINKLANG - EIN CHORRITUAL Comes to Theatre Basel This Weekend

Rheinklang - Ein Chorritual comes to Theatre Basel. Performances begin on 9 September 2023.

As a symbol of exploited nature, the Rhine plays a central role in the 'Ring'. The electronic composer Matthew Herbert brings the water of the Rhine to the Theaterplatz, sounding and in various states of aggregation. The sounds from the river mix with singing from the choir and extra choir of Theater Basel as well as amateur choirs from the surrounding area. The choral performance is the prelude to Wagner's 'Rheingold', with which the cycle begins.

'Rheinklang - Ein Chorritual' can be experienced before every performance of 'Das Rheingold'.

After more than 40 years, 'The Ring' is returning to Theater Basel. In the autumns of 2023 and 2024, the premières of 'Das Rheingold', 'Die Walküre', 'Siegfried' and 'Götterdämmerung' will be accompanied by a festival lasting several weeks with commissioned works, discussion series, late-night formats and other events that take their own perspectives on the diverse thematic complexes of 'Der Ring'.

Komposition – Matthew Herbert

Choreographie – Imogen Knight

Chor des Theater Basel

Extrachor des Theater Basel