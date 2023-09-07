RHEINKLANG - EIN CHORRITUAL Comes to Theatre Basel This Weekend

Performances begin on 9 September 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

ANTIGONE Comes to Theatre Basel in September Photo 1 ANTIGONE Comes to Theatre Basel in September
RHEINKLANG - EIN CHORRITUAL Comes to Theatre Basel This Weekend Photo 2 RHEINKLANG - EIN CHORRITUAL Comes to Theatre Basel This Weekend

RHEINKLANG - EIN CHORRITUAL Comes to Theatre Basel This Weekend

Rheinklang - Ein Chorritual comes to Theatre Basel. Performances begin on 9 September 2023.

As a symbol of exploited nature, the Rhine plays a central role in the 'Ring'. The electronic composer Matthew Herbert brings the water of the Rhine to the Theaterplatz, sounding and in various states of aggregation. The sounds from the river mix with singing from the choir and extra choir of Theater Basel as well as amateur choirs from the surrounding area. The choral performance is the prelude to Wagner's 'Rheingold', with which the cycle begins.

'Rheinklang - Ein Chorritual' can be experienced before every performance of 'Das Rheingold'.

After more than 40 years, 'The Ring' is returning to Theater Basel. In the autumns of 2023 and 2024, the premières of 'Das Rheingold', 'Die Walküre', 'Siegfried' and 'Götterdämmerung' will be accompanied by a festival lasting several weeks with commissioned works, discussion series, late-night formats and other events that take their own perspectives on the diverse thematic complexes of 'Der Ring'.

Komposition – Matthew Herbert

Choreographie – Imogen Knight

Chor des Theater Basel

Extrachor des Theater Basel




RELATED STORIES - Switzerland

1
ANTIGONE Comes to Theatre Basel in September Photo
ANTIGONE Comes to Theatre Basel in September

Antigone comes to Theatre Basel in September. Performances run 8 September - 29 December.

2
DAS FEST Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Month Photo
DAS FEST Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Month

Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden. So heisst es, so sagt man, aber in Wahrheit ist die Zeit die Wunde, und sie heilt nie. Das bekommt ein Mann namens Klingenfeldt an seinem sechzigsten Geburtstag zu spüren. Der sympathische Patriarch richtet ein grosses Fest aus für Family and Friends.

3
LILI ELBE Comes to Theater St. Gallen in October Photo
LILI ELBE Comes to Theater St. Gallen in October

Die weltweit erste grosse Oper über eine trans Person eröffnet das renovierte und erweiterte Grosse Haus. Lili Elbe ist das neuste Werk des mit einem Grammy ausgezeichneten amerikanischen Komponisten Tobias Picker und des Librettisten Aryeh Lev Stollman, das im Auftrag von Konzert und Theater St. Gallen entstand.

4
ROMANTISCH Comes to Theater St. Gallen Next Month Photo
ROMANTISCH Comes to Theater St. Gallen Next Month

Das erste Tonhallekonzert der neuen Saison zeigt das romantische Künstlerpaar Schumann Seite an Seite. Beide, Clara und Robert, schrieben ein Klavierkonzert in a-Moll, bei beiden hiess die Pianistin der Uraufführung Clara Schumann.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Switzerland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney THE LION KING
Theater 11 Zurich (11/23-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You