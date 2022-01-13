Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MON PREMIER RECITAL Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève This Week

Performances run from Thursday, 13 January 2022 to Saturday, 15 January 2022.

Jan. 13, 2022  
Mon Premier Récital comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève this weekend. Performances run from Thursday, 13 January 2022 to Saturday, 15 January 2022.

Julien, an absent-minded tenor, arrives late for the recital he is to give at the Grand Théâtre with Jean-Paul, the fastidiouspianist. But it's not his fault: a mischievous groundhog has stolen his car! Is the story of his funny adventure true or a lie? It doesn't matter, because above all it allows us to walk together through the melodies of Schumann, Schubert and Beethoven, from the lakeside to the castle of the King of the Forest...

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228368747306&amp;gtmStepTracking=true.


