Insomnia Dance Festival Zürich Reveals Lineup for Inaugural Event

Insomnia Dance Festival has announced the lineup for its massive inaugural event at Switzerland’s largest indoor venue, Hallenstadion, Zürich. Taking over the iconic music institution on August 12, 2023, the festival will be reviving the iconic Energy events, which guaranteed the best Street Parade afterparty for decades. Insomnia Dance Festival will offer a diverse lineup across three stages, bringing over twenty DJs and live performers together under one roof, combined with art and culture in a truly spectacular fashion.



Featuring an exclusive selection of the globe’s most sought-after artists, the versatile lineup includes 999999999, Andy The Core, Armin van Buuren, Bass Modulators, Billx, D-Sturb, EDX, Evil Activities, Frequencerz, Furyan vs. Hysta, I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Meduza, The Purge, The Satan (Live), The Sickest Squad vs. Randy, Valentina Ignacio, Vini Vici, Wildstylez, Zoree and more.



Announcing three individual stages, attendees are encouraged to explore the different levels of the stadium, visiting The Arena stage, The Warehouse and The Basement. Fusing house, trance, techno, hardstyle, and almost everything in between, Insomnia Dance Festival will offer something for everyone. In tandem with the music, Insomnia will showcase state-of-the-art light shows, interactive installations and a wide variety of food and drink options to ensure that festival-goers have the best experience in every aspect.



The largest indoor venue in Switzerland, the Hallenstadion is also steeped in history and tradition. From The Rolling Stones and U2, to EMINEM and Barbra Streisand – its stage has hosted the world’s most revered and cherished acts since it first opened its doors in 1939. In addition, the venue has held countless non-music events, featuring Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama and Roger Federer’s 2010 Match for Africa against Rafael Nadal. On the electronic music, front the Hallenstadion hosted the ‘Energy Raves’ for over 20 years, playing a leading and influential role in promoting The Street Parade both nationally and internationally, and contributing to the establishment and success of electronic music in Switzerland at a very early stage. Following various renovation projects, the Hallenstadion now stands as one of the country’s most modern event venues, and has won multiple global awards for ‘Best Event Location’ over the past few years.



Tickets to Insomnia Dance Event's first edition are available now via the official website, including standard and VIP access. For more information and real time updates, follow Insomnia Dance Event's social pages and make sure not miss out on the rave after the parade!


