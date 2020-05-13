Goetheanum Stage to Show Goethe's FAUST 1 & 2 Four Times in 2020

"We are going to perform"

The Goetheanum Stage will show Goethe's 'Faust 1 & 2' four times in 2020, in a new production by Andrea Pfaehler and Eduardo Torres.

The new production of Goethe's 'Faust', parts 1 and 2, by Andrea Pfaehler (director) and Eduardo Torres (eurythmy) will premiere at the Goetheanum from 10 to 12 July 2020. Two more performances will follow in July and one additional performance in October.

"The premiere in June cannot take place due to Coronavirus restrictions, but we will start in July and we will perform Goethe's 'Faust 1 & 2' in nine hours," says Stefan Hasler, artistic director of the Goetheanum Stage, who is pleased about this news.

"During rehearsal it has become apparent how fragile even the greatest certainties are - all the performers were struggling with this: they became Faust," says Andrea Pfaehler of her impressions of the rehearsals, and adds, "The daily work on 'Faust' has become more fragile and has at the same time gained in strength, because the uncertainty on the outside has strengthened the ensemble's will to perform." Justus Wittich of the Goetheanum's Executive Council finds that "the curtain has been torn: what will be shown on stage is what we are now experiencing in reality."

The new production of Goethe's 'Faust 1 & 2', directed by Andrea Pfaehler, with Eduardo Torres responsible for eurythmy will be shown three times in July, with an additional performance following in October. The performances will go ahead under the conditions that will then apply for public events. "We are preparing for possible sudden changes and ask for understanding if the organizational processes differ from what they usually are," says Stefan Hasler.

The festival programme surrounding the 'Faust' performances will offer the opportunity to share and discuss the events on stage because experiencing 'Faust 1 & 2' at the Goetheanum also means being inspired by the impressions of others, going for walks and talking together and pursuing key questions concerning the pandemic.





Related Articles Shows View More Switzerland Stories

More Hot Stories For You