GO WITH YOUR HEART Comes to Theater Basel

Go With Your Heart is coming to Theater Basel this month. Performances will run 18-21 June.

Stage icon Tim Etchells and artist Vlatka Horvat are renowned for compelling experiments in their respective fields. Etchells is best known as the artistic director of the UK-based performance group Forced Entertainment, one of the most respected theater companies in Europe.

His artistic fascination lies in the rules and systems of our culture, which he examines in playful, subversive, and captivating ways. Horvat, who recently presented her work at the Croatian Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, investigates in her work across forms the spatial and social relationships between bodies, objects, the built environment, and landscape.

In Go With Your Heart, Tim Etchells and Vlatka Horvat construct a work about the ways in which incidents, events, and movement are stored in and processed by the body. A new commission for Ballett Basel, which marks their first choreographic collaboration, the work explores the ways in which dance connects us, animating the stage as a machine for the playful and vivid transmission and reinvention of movement. ‹Go With Your Heart› is a dynamic, contemporary piece that charts a unique path through the territory between art, performance, and choreography.

