DESERT FLOWER is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Performances run through 29 December.
After the successful premiere in February 2020, the touching musical Wüstenblume can be experienced for the third season in a row at the Theater St.Gallen: The rousing life story of Waris Dirie captivates with the will of a young woman to get through life on her own. Born into a nomadic family in Somalia, she was discovered by a photographer at the age of 18 and from then on lent her face to the hottest fashion brands in the world. But the road from the desert to the catwalk is a rocky one: at the age of five she goes through the traumatic experience of circumcision, at the age of 14 she flees through the desert to avoid being forced into marriage.
Waris Dirie gave the Theater St.Gallen exclusive permission to make a musical out of her autobiography. Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen, who wrote hits like 99 Luftballons, revives the 1980s with his music, evokes Mogadishu and enchants with the sound specially developed for Wüstenblume .
Based on Waris Dirie's autobiography Wüstenblume
Music by Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen
Book by Gil Mehmert
Lyrics by Frank Ramond
Orchestration by Alberto Mompellio
Arrangement by Koen Schoots
In German
