Caprices Announces Line-Up, Three New Stages & Double Weekend Format for 2020

For its 17th edition, Caprices presents its new concept: Modernity 2 X Higher, spreading over two weekends on April 17-19 & April 24-26, 2020. Marco Carola, Jamie Jones , Luciano, Sven Väth, Guy Gerber, Lee Burridge, Ricardo Villalobos, Adriatique will be amongst more than 53 of the most prominent artists of the moment, who will gather in Crans-Montana. Three new stages have been announced, one new daytime stage at Cry D'Er plus two new night stages that will host various national and international festival and club brands.

Modernity 2 X Higher

Located 2,200 meters on the Cry D'Er terrace with a breath-taking panoramic view in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the Modernity stage continues to attract more customers from around the world wishing to live this unique clubbing experience. For its 17th edition, the event's organizing committee wanted to extend the festival over two weekends from April 17 to 19 and from April 24 to 26 in order to offer not 3 but 6 Modernity events. A second daytime stage, located in the Club Cry D'Er on the Modernity site, will be offered to the public in order to offer them a choice of programming.

The most influential artists on the scene responded to the call for the new concept. The first weekend of the festival will notably welcome artists such as Sven Väth, Adriatique, Guy Gerber, Lee Burridge, Behrouz, Chaim, Yokoo, Lunar Disco, Parallells (Live), Guti (Live), Traumer, Archie Hamilton, Ion Ludwig, Britta Arnold, Mira & Chris Schwarzwalder and more.

On the second weekend, the mountains will vibrate with the sounds of Marco Carola, Jamie Jones , Luciano, Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear, Marco Faraone, Osunlade, Mathew Jonson, Magda, Agents of time, Michel Cleis, Alex Kostic, Skizzo, Steve Rachmad, Cesar Merveille, Shaun Reeves, Ryan Crosson and many more.

New Night Stages

Caprices's Moon stage from previous years will give way to two new stages - the Forest Stage and the Chalet Stage - which have been imagined and programmed in collaboration with renowned national and international festival and club partners. On the international side, you will find party labels such as: Esto Es Tulum from Mexico, Epizode from Vietnam, Pyramid from Ibiza, Gypsyland from Italy, Aum from Paris, Slapfunk Records from Nethereland and many others. On the national side, the leading players on the Swiss scene will be associated such as the D! Club and Folklor of Lausanne, Secret Society of Geneva, Terrazza of Zurich. The full programme for each evening will be announced shortly.

Maxime Léonard, in charge of the artistic part, comments "It is an immense honour for us to be able to bring together around the festival so many important artists / festivals / clubs on the international scene. It's a huge sign of recognition for us! In addition, on the artistic level, this allows for extremely interesting sharing work, and allows us to offer programmes from recognized artists and newcomers from all over the world."

WEEKEND ONE 17 - 19 APRIL

ADRIATIQUE

ARCHIE HAMILTON

AUDIOFLY

BEHROUZ

BRITTA ARNOLD

CHAIM

DIGBY

DORIAN PAIC

GIORGIO MAULINI

GIVEN (JAMES MC HALE & GIORGIO MAULINI)

GUTI (LIVE)

GUY GERBER

ION LUDWIG (LIVE)

LEE BURRIDGE

LUNAR DISCO

MADNAX (LIVE)

MINA

MIRA & CHRIS SCHWARZWALDER

MR ID

PARALLELLS (LIVE)

PRIKU

SUCIU

SVEN VÄTH

TIA

TRAUMER

YOKOO

WEEKEND TWO 24 - 26 APRIL

AGENTS OF TIME (DJ SET)

ALCI

ALEX KOSTIC

ARGENIS BRITO

BRUK BOOGIE KRU

CESAR MERVEILLE

DANA RUH

EDWARD

FLABBERGAST

JOEY DANIEL

LUCIANO

MAGDA

MARCO CAROLA

MARCO FARAONE

MATHEW JONSON (LIVE)

MICHEL CLEIS

OSUNLADE

RICARDO VILLALOBOS

RYAN CROSSON

SHAUN REEVES

SHIMZA

SKIZZO

SONJA MOONEAR

STEVE RACHMAD

WILLIAM DJOKO

YAYA

PLUS MORE TBA





