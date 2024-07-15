Beziehungsweise - a Dance Festival Comes to Theater Basel in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beziehungsweise - a Dance Festival is headed to Theater Basel in August. Performances run 21 August - 23 September.

For four weeks, Ballett Basel transforms the foyer into a customised stage.

'Beziehungsweise' invites visitors to the theatre to experience the diversity of dance at the start of the season. Starting with a world premiere created and presented by the ensemble, the programme continues with a duet evening dedicated to the theme of love by Nazareth Panadero & Co and toaspern|moeller.

Three solos by Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Fredrickson and Tilman O'Donnell will also be presented at the festival, as well as a virtual ball in the form of the interactive virtual reality performance 'Le Bal de Paris' by Spanish choreographer Blanca Li.

With works by: Ensemble des Ballett Basel, Nazareth Panadero & Co, toaspern|moeller, Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Earl Fredrickson, Tilman O'Donnell, Blanca Li

