Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Jessica Vosk - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry



Runners-Up: Bryan Austermann - IF I ONLY HAD A... - Ozark Actors Theatre, Jason Gotay - NO TITLE - SOLO CABARET PERFORMANCE - Blue Strawberry, Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS WITH BEN JONES - Blue Strawberry

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Luis Salgado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: Keone and Mari Madrid - THE KARATE KID - Stages St. Louis, Jennifer Hopkins - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, Dena DiGiacinto - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ayako Maeda - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis



Runners-Up: Leon Dobkowski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny, Zach Phelps - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor's Theatre, Jenna Gove - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: CHICAGO - The Muny A CHROUS LINE - Hawthorne Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Gayle Seay - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis



Runners-Up: Jennifer Hopkins - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, Amon Miyamoto - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis, Josh Rhodes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The MUNY

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Blane Pressler - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre



Runners-Up: Sharon Hunter - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company, Tre'von Griffith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, Tim Seib - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The muny, A CHORUS LINE - Stages st louis

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sean M. Savoie - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis



Runners-Up: Bradley King - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis, Kevin Shaw - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, Bradley King - HADESTOWN - The Fox Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: Arron Michael Krueger - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, Andrew Resnick - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis, Charlie Alterman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny

Best Musical

Winner: IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage St. Louis



Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, LEGALLY BLONDE - The Muny, THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: KARATE KID: THE MUSICAL - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The RepertoryTheatre Of St Louis, ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company, BANDERAS TEXAS - Kranzberg

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Isabel Leoni - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: Kyla Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE - Muny, Megan Elyse Fulmer - A CHORUS LINE - Stages St louis, Jahir Hipps - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Ryan Salvato - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre



Runners-Up: Summer Baer - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company, Giuseppe Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, Michael James Reed - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company

Best Play

Winner: THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre



Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Union Avenue Opera



Runners-Up: CARMEN - Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, HARVEY MILK - Opera Theatre of St. Louis, AWAKENINGS - Opera Theatre of St. Louis

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Anna Louizos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: Derek McLane - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis, Ben Roney - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, Edward Haynes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The muny

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kai Harada - THE KARATE KID - Stages St. Louis



Runners-Up: Jim Archuleta - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre, John Shivers and David Patridge - SWEENY TODD - The Muny, Amanda Werre - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ryan Salvato - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre



Runners-Up: Tauren Hagans - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis, Luis-Pablo Garcia - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis, Ariana Valdes - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Ryan Salvato - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor's Theatre



Runners-Up: Oliver Bacus - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company, Taylor Lynn Thompson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor's Theatre, Caleb Long - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: 13 - Gateway Center for Performing Arts



Runners-Up: THE ADVENTURES OF FROG & TOAD - Fly North Theatricals, TURN UP! - The Black Rep, STAMPING, SHOUTING, AND SINGING HOME - The Black Rep

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Muny



Runners-Up: Ozark Actor's Theatre, The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, Kirkwood Theatre Guild