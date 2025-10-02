Video: Stages St. Louis presents BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages St. Louis has released a first look at their production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. The musical will run from September 19 through October 19 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Follow the incredible journey of Carole King, from her humble beginnings as a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to her rise as a chart-topping music legend. BEAUTIFUL celebrates King’s remarkable career and personal resilience, featuring iconic hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and many more.

Through a story filled with passion, heartbreak, and triumph, experience the unforgettable moments that shaped her life and music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her songs, this musical is a joyous tribute to one of the most beloved voices in American music history