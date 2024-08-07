Video: Ariana Burks Sings 'Breathe' From IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

When the lights go up on Washington Heights at The Muny next Friday it will be the break of a lifetime for a young actor. Benji Santiago will take center stage to rap the well-known opening line from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony winning IN THE HEIGHTS. Santiago calls Lin-Manuel Miranda one of his biggest inspirations. He started listening to the Broadway cast recording of IN THE HEIGHTS when he was sixteen. “It’s been my favorite show since then,” he said. Santiago saw his first production of IN THE HEIGHTS when he was a junior in high school. That is right about the same time he discovered his love for theatre. He shared that from the first time he heard the recording he has been envisioning himself playing the role that made Miranda famous.