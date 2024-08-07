Video: Ariana Burks Sings 'Breathe' From IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

The production will run through August 15.
The Muny premiere of "In the Heights" opens this Friday and will run through August 15.
Go into the rehearsal studio with Ariana Burks (Nina) as she performs "Breathe" with Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.
Watch here!
The cast also inlcudes: Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez(Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla) are U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel Flete, Reyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.
Videos