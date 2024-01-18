VIDEO: Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before

Performances run February 6 through 25.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
HAMILTON Will Return For The 2024-2025 Broadway Season at The Fox Photo 3 HAMILTON Will Return For The 2024-2025 Broadway Season at The Fox
Review: HOLD ON at Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus Photo 4 Review: HOLD ON at Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus

VIDEO: Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before

Watch an all new trailer for Moby Dick, which comes to The Rep February 6-25. The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents the captivating timeless classic, Moby Dick at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.  Moby Dick is based on the book of the same name by Herman Melville and adapted and directed by Lookingglass Theater Company founding ensemble member and former Artistic Director David Catlin

Heralded as a “harrowing and intoxicating adventure” by the Chicago Tribune, Moby Dick is an award-winning production that delivers an acrobatic and theatrical experience never before seen in St. Louis.  

The cast of Moby Dick features Kevin Aoussou (Routes, Remy Bumppo) as Queequeg, Walter Owen Briggs (20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Lookingglass) as Ishmael, Felipe Carrasco (Sweat, Goodman Theatre) as Starbuck, Christopher Donahue (Treasure Island, Lookingglass) as Captain Ahab, Micah Figueroa (Lookingglass Alice, Lookingglass) as Cabaco/Captain of New Bedford Whaleship, Raymond Fox (Metamorphosis, Lookingglass) as Stubb/Captain Boomer/Captain Gardiner, Julian Hester (Love's Labours Lost, Chicago Shakespeare) as Bulkington and Maggie Kettering (The 39 Steps, Idaho Shakespeare Festival), Ayana Strutz (The Who's Tommy, Goodman Theatre) and Bethany Thomas (Maria and Rosetta, Northlight Theater) as the three Fates.

Moby Dick is adapted and directed by Lookingglass founding ensemble member and former Artistic Director David Catlin.  The creative team includes acrobatic choreography by Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, a Lookingglass company member since 1999 and the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Actors Gymnasium in Chicago; set designer Courtney O'Neil (Little Shop of Horrors, Kansas City Rep); costume designer Carolyn “Sully” Ratke (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lookingglass); lighting designer William C. Kirkham (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lookingglass); composer and sound designer Rick Sims (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Lookingglass); rigging designer Isaac Shoepp; and stage manager Jaci Entwisle.

Madness, obsession and bloodlust take a harrowing flight in this thrilling revision of Melville's Moby Dick masterpiece. Captain Ahab's hunt for the great White Whale soars to new heights through an exhilarating acrobatic and theatrical spectacle that invites audiences into the heart of the action. This adaptation from Lookingglass Theatre Company brings a literary legend to life in an experience that's both visceral and evocative.

Founded in 1988 by graduates of Northwestern University, Lookingglass Theatre Company has built a national reputation for artistic excellence and ensemble-based theatrical innovation.  Recipient of the 2011 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Lookingglass' many notable world premieres include Mary Zimmerman's Tony Award-winning Metamorphoses, The Arabian Nights and The Odyssey. Moby Dick first premiered in 2015 at Lookingglass Theater Company in association with Actors Gymnasium and received four Jeff Awards.

Moby Dick is produced with special arrangement with Bret Adams Ltd.  It is sponsored by The Rep's Leading Ladies, a group committed to elevating and celebrating women in theatre.

For tickets and more information visit www.repstl.org







RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Stifel Theatre in February Photo
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Stifel Theatre in February

Hairspray is coming to Stifel Theatre on February 8-9. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Stephen Sondheim and George Furths COMPANY Makes St. Louis Debut At Fabulous Fox Thea Photo
Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY Makes St. Louis Debut At Fabulous Fox Theatre In February

COMPANY will make its St. Louis debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre from February 27 to March 10. Get all the details and casting information on our website.

3
Review: HOLD ON at Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus Photo
Review: HOLD ON at Edison Theatre on the Washington University Campus

Webb’s historical drama is spectacularly brought to life by Ron Himes’ direction. The Black Rep's production of HOLD ON is spellbinding storytelling. It is a first-rate production of the momentous events that shaped the civil rights movement and resulted in important legislation. Himes, his cast, and crew have produced an exceptional piece of theatre that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

4
MOBY DICK Comes to The Rep in February Photo
MOBY DICK Comes to The Rep in February

 The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents the captivating timeless classic, Moby Dick this February 6-25, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University. 

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26thVIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th
VIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In MayVIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
VIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera OrlandoVIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera Orlando
VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney WorldVIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Movie Music in St. Louis Movie Music
The Blue Strawberry (3/06-3/20)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Moulin Rouge! in St. Louis Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
DWELL: dynamic reflections in St. Louis DWELL: dynamic reflections
World Chess Hall of Fame (1/25-1/25)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (5/19-5/19)
Sweet Potato Queens in St. Louis Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Jesse Auditorium (2/22-2/22)
JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT in St. Louis JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT
The Blue Strawberry (3/13-3/27)
Funny Girl in St. Louis Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You