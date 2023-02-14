Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre This March

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two week engagement from March 21 - April 2.

Tickets for Tootsie at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Tootsie is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Tootsie at the Fabulous Fox run March 21 - April 2. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will also be an evening performance at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and matinee performance at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com.