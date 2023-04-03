Tickets on Sale For Prism Theatre Company's DOUBT: A PARABLE

Prism Theatre Company presents Doubt: a parable, John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre!

The show will open on April 21st and will run through April 30th.

Tickets are $30.00 each, and there is also student pricing ($20) and group ticket pricing ($25) available for the duration of ticket sales.

Show description:

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s America in the midst of a political and social change, a progressive young priest's conduct comes under question by Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the school principal, whose beliefs are deeply rooted in tradition. As the actions and motivations of each are scrutinized and suspicion mounts, the two are drawn into a battle of wills that threatens irrevocable consequences for all involved.

Cast of DOUBT: a parable

Sister Aloysius: Kate Durbin

Sister James: Rhiannon Creighton

Father Flynn: Jeffrey David Thomas

Mrs. Muller: Laurell Stevenson

Sister James U/S: Lexy Witcher

Father Flynn U/S: Riley Capp

Mrs. Muller U/S: Michelle Dillard

Performance times:

April 17th, 18th, 27th, 28th, 29th: 7:00pm performances

April 23rd and 30th: 2:00pm performances





Tickets are available now!

Online:Click Here

Phone: (314) 534-1111

In Person: The Fabulous Fox Box Office





Prism Theatre Company is the brainchild of Trish Brown and Joy Addler, St. Louis-based theatre-makers and longtime collaborators. After launching publicly in April of 2021, Prism produced their first annual Spotlight On... Festival of New Works, focused on promoting the work of local women playwrights. In 2022, the company produced the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, followed by the second annual Festival of New Works, focusing on the works of Emerging Artists.