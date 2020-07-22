The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Presents Radio Show SOMETHING SPOKEN: TENNESSEE WILLIAMS ON THE AIR

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis (TWSTL) will increase its reach this summer with a new radio show. "Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams On the Air" launched on July 11. The program will air every other Saturday at 5 p.m. on Classic 107.3 FM. The festival decided to embark on this new venture because "It is important now to unify, elevate and enrich humanity during this very challenging year," explains Carrie Houk, Executive Artistic Director of TWSTL.

Each episode of "Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams On the Air" will consist of fully produced Williams' one-act plays along with interviews with scholars, directors and actors. Specific details of each broadcast will be posted on the websites of both Classic 107.3 (classic1073.org) and TWSTL (twstl.org). Broadway legend and St. Louisan Ken Page will host and noted Williams scholar Tom Mitchell will offer commentary on each episode. Performers will include: Nisi Sturgis; Rayme Cornell; J. Samuel Davis; Bob Harvey; Anita Jackson; Tony Merritt, II; Elizabeth Teeter; Bradley Tejeda; Rachel Tibbits; Donathan Walters; Kelley Weber; Donna Weinsting and Maggie Wininger. Brian Hohlfeld, David Kaplan and Tim Ocel will be directing.

"The peak of my virtuosity was in the one-act plays.

Some of which are like firecrackers on a rope." - Tennessee Williams

"Williams felt that one-acts were his strongest format," Houk points out. "He started out in St. Louis writing one-act plays, and one of his biggest breaks was winning a competition sponsored by the Group Theater in New York-the first time he signed his name as 'Tennessee' rather than 'Tom.' He wrote more than 70 throughout his career-sometimes edgy, often experimental, and always infused with his unsurpassed poetry. Many of them have been presented at the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis."

"Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams On the Air" will be sponsored by Mary Strauss, Jane and Bruce P. Robert Charitable Foundation, Ted Wight, John Russell and Terry Schnuck, with more patrons to be announced in the coming weeks.

TWSTL's reboot of their Fifth Annual Festival this fall will focus on Williams' youth and time spent with The Mummers, an offbeat St. Louis theatre company that tried out a number of his early plays and is immortalized in Williams essay "Something Wild." As long as conditions remain safe to produce, "Tennessee Williams: Something Wild" will run October 22 through November 1 at The Link Auditorium (thelinkauditorium.org), formerly The Wednesday Club and the theatre where The Mummers performed.

