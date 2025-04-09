The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Welcome 7 New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced seven newly elected Board Members who will serve a three-year term starting in April 2025. They include: Charmian Aaron, Vice President of Engagement at the Greater St. Louis, Inc; Abby Devereux, Thrivent financial advisor; Erica J. Driver, VP of Compliance and Programs at The Little Bit Foundation; C. Brendan Johnson, Polsinelli shareholder; Michael James Reed, celebrated local actor and educator; Mike Serverian of Edward Jones; and Dr. Jeanine Suchecki, Professor Emeritus, UConn Health.

“We are thrilled to welcome our seven new board members to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis,” said Susan Stith, Board Vice President. “Their diverse expertise and passion for the arts will be invaluable as we continue to enrich our cultural community and expand the bounds of creative excellence on and off our stages. Together, we look forward to building a bright future filled with inspiring performances and transformative experiences for all.”

The Rep’s Board Leadership includes President Brian L. Clevinger, Ph.D. (Prolog Ventures, Managing Director); Vice Presidents Susan Stith (Interim Chief Operating Officer, Concordance) and Ann Cady Scott (Civic Leader); Secretary Judi Scissors (Community Volunteer); Treasurer Wendi Alper-Pressman (Partner, Armstrong Teasdale, LLP); Vice President, Volunteers Trish Alexandre (Community Volunteer); and Immediate Past President Gwen M. Middeke (Community Volunteer).

Subscriptions for The Rep’s upcoming 2025/26 Season with expanded offerings of five Mainstage productions and three Studio plays are now available. Don’t miss the sharp-witted fresh comedy The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, the playwright of Clue, September 3 - 28; the spine-chilling theatrical sensation The Woman in Black direct from London’s West End October 8 - 26; a beautifully reimagined version of Jane Austen's classic, Emma December 3 - 21; the deeply moving 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, February 4 - March 1, 2026; the crown jewel of American musicals Gypsy, March 18 - April 12, 2026, on the mainstage. The Steve Woolf Studio Series in the Emerson Studio includes an utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth in a joyous and immersive celebration in Mrs. Krishnan’s Party January 14 - February 8, 2026; the mind-bending The Enigmatist written and performed by New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong, March 11 - April 5, 2025; and a to-be-announced play October 22 - November 16 all performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Led by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and Managing Director Danny Williams, The Rep is a 501(c)3 non-profit institution committed to the St. Louis arts community, employing over 200 professionals during a nine-month season which contributes significantly to the city’s cultural and economic vitality. In addition to transformative theatrical experiences, The Rep provides Learning and Community Engagement (LACE) programs that give people of all ages opportunities to deeply engage with the art they see on stage through immersive in-classroom and extracurricular learning opportunities, public forums for civic discourse, and opportunities to participate in the artmaking process. Programs include Camp Rep where kids ages 7-13 experience all the magic of acting, music, movement and creative storytelling classes in two summer session July 7-18 and July 28- August 8; the Story 2 Stage Festival which features student written and produced plays; and the Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) which focuses on theatre for young people and their families.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

