The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Delays Opening of 2020-2021 Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has released the following message regarding their 2020-2021 season:

Thank you all for the incredible generosity and kindness that you have shown as we have navigated the brave new world of performing arts in the time of a global pandemic. The Rep's leadership, staff and Board of Directors have been working diligently to assess when and how our theatre can reopen, while keeping our audiences, employees and artists safe and healthy.

In order to take the best possible care of everyone involved, we have determined that we must delay the opening of our 2020-2021 season. Though we will miss reconnecting in person in September, we look forward to welcoming you back to The Rep as soon as possible. If conditions allow, our current plan is to reopen in December 2020 with A Christmas Carol and to run an extended winter/spring season.

To create space for St. Louisans to return to the arts with confidence, The Rep has banded together with our fellow cultural organizations as part of the St. Louis Reopening The Arts Work Group. This collective is forming a unified plan for our region that takes under consideration the CDC's recommendations as well as any federal, state and local government directives. We are closely watching city and county guidelines, including restrictions on gatherings of large groups.

The Rep also works with five different labor unions, all of which are hard at work re-evaluating the safety regulations for our industry. As those regulations are introduced, we will integrate those practices into our production process. We are also exploring implementation of disinfecting, social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings and more throughout all St. Louis venues. Our goal is to create a safe environment for everyone to enjoy live art, music and theatre as soon as possible.

The thing that makes live theatre so dynamic is also the thing that creates the biggest challenge for reopening. Each production on our stages represents the collaboration of hundreds of people, working in multiple facilities across St. Louis city and county in addition to our home at Webster University. Most importantly, the energy of the performance comes from YOU-the thousands of people who travel from all over Missouri, Illinois and beyond to listen, laugh, cry and applaud.

Thank you for your continued investment in The Rep. You will be the first to receive the adjusted season details on September 1, 2020. You can expect your tickets to arrive shortly after this fall update. Please note that, in the event the adjusted season results in fewer performances in your subscription package, the difference in ticket price will be fully refunded to all affected subscribers.

We recognize that we are living in uncertain and changeable times. For this reason, The Rep has a new refund policy for the 20-21 season. Not only will any canceled performance be fully refunded as always, any patron who is feeling unwell or has health concerns will now be able to exchange or refund their tickets with no fee up to and including the day of the performance.

Thank you for your support and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will continue to update you as we have more information and keep in touch with you via The Rep Digest.

We hope that you and yours continue to stay safe and healthy, and we can't wait to continue sharing great stories with you again in person.

