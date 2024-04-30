The New Jewish Theatre Continues Season With WE ALL FALL DOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jewish Theatre will perform We All Fall Down by Lila Rose Kaplan in St. Louis from May 30 to June 16. Starring long-time New Jewish Theatre collaborator Alan Knoll (Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Broadway Bound) as Saul Stein and Mindy Shaw (The Immigrant) as Linda Stein, this comedy illustrates the joys and heartaches of growing older, growing up, and growing to understand the value of tradition. The New Jewish Theatre's production will be its first in St. Louis, after it made its debut in 2020 at Boston's Huntington Theatre where it enjoyed a sold-out run.

The play is a hilarious reminder of how culture, personal identity, and family are intricately woven. Linda, the brilliant but dramatic matriarch, decides to bring her secular family together for their first-ever Passover seder. But as the night continues and the seder cups are filled, her comic attempts to bring the seder to life go from riotous to heart-wrenching,

Jenni Ryan (Gloria: A Life; Broadway Bound) returns to the Wool Studio Theatre alongside Knoll and Shaw as Saul's sister Nan. Making their New Jewish Theatre debuts are Bridgette Bassa and Hailey Medrano as Saul and Linda's daughters Sammi and Ariel; Bethany Barr as Bev, the Stein's well-meaning but uninformed former neighbor; and Taijha Silas as Linda's graduate assistant, Ester.

New Jewish Theatre Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet will lead the production as director, after making her NJT debut with last year's The Immigrant. Her design team includes Andrea Ball as Set Designer, Ellie Schwetye as Sound Designer, and Michael Sullivan as Lighting Designer. Once again, the New Jewish Theatre welcomes back Michele Friedman Siler (The Immigrant, STL Circle Nominated) as Costume Designer.

Kaplan, the playwright, will be in attendance of this Regional Premiere on Saturday, June 1 and will be participating in a talkback with the audience following the 4pm showing alongside Scallet. Scallet and Kaplan have a previous relationship going back to 2006 when Scallet directed Kaplan's play Catching Flight for the Fresh Produce New Play Festival in Chicago.

“I am thrilled to finally have an opportunity to direct Lila Rose's beautiful play. I have been following it since its premiere at the Huntington and can't wait to be able to share this story with our audiences in St. Louis,” said Scallet. “It captures so perfectly the highs and lows of a big family holiday celebration – all of the chaos, the family squabbles, the laughter, and the tears that so often accompany these beautiful and challenging occasions.”

Scallet will host two additional talkbacks with show audiences on Saturday, June 14 following the 4pm performance, and on Thursday, June 6, following the 7:30pm performance.

Don't miss We All Fall Down at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running May 30 to June 16. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4 and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.

