The Muny Announces FullÂ Cast and Creative Team forÂ SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

The Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the third show of the theatre's 103rd season. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers runs August 12 - 18.

Joining the previously announced Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza) is Kyle Coffman (Frank).

A whistle-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Swing/Dance Captain), Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

"This is a show that just seems so at home on our stage and under our beautiful trees and starlit sky," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "And who doesn't love a great love story on a summer night?"

As previously announced, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins will serve as the associate director and choreographer.

The production team leading Seven Brides for Seven Brothers includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers has a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Johnny Mercer, music by Gene de Paul and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. This fan-favorite is based on the MGM film and "The Sobbin' Women" by Stephen Vincent Benet. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers features dance music arrangements by Sam Davis.

Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'." With two of the most eminent dance scenes in musical theatre history and seven times the fun, saddle up for an unforgettable joyride through the Oregon frontier.

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23. Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.