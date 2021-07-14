The Muny Announces Complete Cast, Design and Production Team for THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for The Sound of Music, the second show of the theatre's 103rd season. The Sound of Music runs Aug. 3 - 9. The Sound of Music is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.

"This wonderful team of artists is so eager to finally give this beloved musical beautiful life on the Muny stage," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "It's our first production in 11 years, and we couldn't be more excited."

Joining the previously announced Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (Captain Georg von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Mother Abbess), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl von Trapp) and Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber) are Leah Berry (Sister Margaretta), David Hess (Franz), Michael James Reed (Herr Zeller), April Strelinger (Frau Schmidt), Jerry Vogel (Admiral von Schreiber), Jillian Depke (Brigitta von Trapp), Parker Dzuba (Kurt von Trapp), Abby Hogan (Marta von Trapp), Amelie Lock (Louisa von Trapp), Kate Scarlett Kappel (Gretl von Trapp) and Victor de Paula Rocha (Friedrich von Trapp).

A high-spirited ensemble completes this cast, including Jordan Bollwerk, Emma Gassett, Madison Geiger (Gretl von Trapp understudy), Ta'Nika Gibson, Julie Hanson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Eric Jon Mahlum, Leann Schuering, Blakely Slaybaugh and Taylor Tveten. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, The Sound of Music is directed by Matt Kunkel and choreographed by Beth Crandall with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The production team leading The Sound of Music includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner and wig design by Kaitlyn A. Adams. The production stage manager is Nancy Uffner.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and is suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed. With its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score, including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the iconic title track "The Sound of Music," the hills of Forest Park come alive once more!

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23. Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.