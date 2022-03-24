The Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series

The Fabulous Fox Theatre is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with an incredible lineup in the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series! Get ready to open the season with the signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies of the legendary quintet in AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back in October. For the first time in forever, experience Disney's FROZEN like never before in this unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects. To kick off 2023, you'll lose your head over the new original musical that is the global sensation SIX. All rise in St. Louis for the most successful American play in Broadway history, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, followed by the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, TOOTSIE. To close out the seven-show season ticket package in May of 2023, everything will be alright with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR celebrating its 50th Anniversary. An eight show package is also available to subscribers with the addition of Broadway sensation and St. Louis' most "popular" musical WICKED when it flies into town in April.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations | September 20 - October 2, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 TonyÂ® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America. Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.



HADESTOWN | October 11-23, 2022

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Disney's FROZEN | November 2-13, 2022

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. Presented by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

SIX | January 24 - February 5, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

Harper Lee 's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | February 28 - March 12, 2023

All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Featuring direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Bartlett Sher.

TOOTSIE | March 21 - April 2, 2023

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious TonyÂ®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | May 9-21, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

WICKED I April 12 - May 7

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. Presented by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

Series Specials

Seven additional Broadway shows will be offered as specials to 2022-2023 season ticket holders for priority seating before their public on-sale dates. One of the world's most beloved and timeless stories, Nebraska Theatre Caravan's A CHRISTMAS CAROL, is a holiday tradition at the Fox and will play December 1-4, presented by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. The longest running and highest rated holiday television special, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, will fly into St. Louis December 11. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will light up the stage in the popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular December 16-17. Embrace you inner elf when the modern day Christmas classic ELF The Musical plays at the Fox just in time for the holidays December 20-24. BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical, the TonyÂ® and GrammyÂ® Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, returns to the Fox January 6-8. Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's Tony AwardÂ® winning musical phenomenon LES MISÃ‰RABLES January 17-22 and will be welcomed by Saint Louis Ballet. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join BLUE MAN GROUP in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages February 9-12.

New seven and eight show season ticket packages will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. Current U.S. Bank Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information in the coming weeks. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later. For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700.

2022 - 2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

(The Season Ticket Package shows are in bold)

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations * September 20 - October 2, 2022

HADESTOWN * October 11-23, 2022

Disney's FROZEN * November 2-13, 2022

A CHRISTMAS CAROL * December 1-4, 2022

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER * December 11, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE * December 16-17, 2022

ELF The Musical * December 20-24, 2022

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical * January 6-8, 2023

LES MISERABLES * January 17-22, 2023

SIX * January 24 - February 5, 2023

BLUE MAN GROUP * February 9-12, 2023

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD * February 28 - March 12, 2023

TOOTSIE * March 21 - April 2, 2023

WICKED * April 12 - May 7, 2023

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR * May 9-21, 2023