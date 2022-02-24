The Black Rep's FIREFLIES Extended Through March 6!

The Black Rep announced the extension of Fireflies by Donja R. Love for an additional week, through March 6. Directed by Atlanta-based actor and director Andrea Frye, and featuring Zahria Moore and Eric Conners, the courageous work takes an intimate approach to exploring personal aspects of the Civil Rights Movement. The show opened on February 11 at the 125-seat Hotchner Studio Theatre on Washington University's campus.

"This show is so true of life," said Director Frye. "The notion of the fight for the right to live is evident in this text, but it's ultimately about a man and a woman struggling to get along. To show the truth of the way that we deal with each other is of real importance."

This powerful drama follows the marriage between Olivia, an inspiring speechwriter, and her charismatic husband, Charles, and his involvement in the freedom movement. When four little girls are bombed in a church, Olivia starts to believe "this world ain't no place to raise a colored child." As the second installment of the playwright's Love Plays trilogy, celebrating queer black stories at pivotal moments in history, this work unfolds from a female-led perspective.

Moore, a first-year Black Rep Acting Fellow from Atlanta, GA, plays Olivia. Moore received her BA in Theatre and English from the University of Missouri and her MA in Theatre and Performance Studies from the University of Maryland. St. Louis native Conners (Canfield Drive, Miss Julie Clarisa and John, Jitney, Oak and Ivy) portrays Charles. He obtained his BFA in theater from Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts, MA in Theater from Fontbonne University, and his M.Ed from the University of Missouri.

In addition to direction by Andrea Frye, Fireflies features scenic design by Dunsi Dai, lighting design by Sean Savoie, and costume design by Ellen Minch. The sound designer for this production is Second-year Fellow Christian Kitchens and the properties designer is First-year Fellow Taijha Silas. First-year Fellows Tatiana Durant and Kristen Gray are the stage manager and assistant stage manager respectively.

Tickets for Fireflies and subscription packages are still available at www.theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. In-person health protocols will be followed including required vaccination or negative test results. For complete information on current health protocols please visit www.theblackrep.org.