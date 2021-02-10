The Arrow Rock Lyceum Presents Colin Mochrie And Brad Sherwood In STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

With theatres across the country temporarily closed due to the impact of the COVIDa??19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum will present an alla??new compelling live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Improv legends and Whose Line Is It Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood deliver their indelible humor in an alla??new LIVE improv show entitled, Stream of Consciousness.

This truly interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and offa??thea??cuff comedic brilliance you won't find anywhere else!

Streaming directly to ata??home audiences, The Arrow Rock Lyceum presents Stream of Consciousness for a limited engagement March 20 and March 27.

Passes to access this live streaming event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device and go on sale Wednesday, February 10, at 9 AM at www.lyceumtheatre.org.

For this limited run of just 2 performances, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 200 passes available per performance. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they're gone!

Produced by Mills Entertainment.