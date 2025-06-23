TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR to be Presented at NJT This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NJT will present Two Jews Walk Into a War…, a modern vaudeville full of schtick, sorrow, and survival based on the true story of the last remaining Jews in Afghanistan. The production will run from July 24 through August 10, under the direction of St. Louis Theatre Circle Nominee, Aaron Sparks.

Ishaq and Zeblyan share the only remaining synagogue that has not been destroyed by the Taliban and a mission to repopulate the Jewish community in Kabul. Unfortunately for the odd duo, they also hate each other. Can these two Middle Eastern Jews commit to one incredible act of faith to keep the diaspora alive without killing one other? Two Jews Walk Into a War… promises to be full of laughter and witty banter as these two men form a deep connection while trying to survive in a terrible situation.

The inception of Two Jews Walk Into a War… began when the playwright Seth Rozin read an article in The New York Times in the early 2000s about the last two Jews in Afghanistan who had survived the Russians and the Taliban. Though the two people had a shared desire to keep the Jewish community alive in Afghanistan, they hated each other. From their quarrel, Rozin was inspired to create his two characters, Ishaq and Zeblyan.

Aaron Sparks returns to NJT after directing Trayf in 2024 (which received St. Louis Theatre Circle Nominations for Best Director and Best Production of a Comedy) and My Name is Asher Lev in 2019. He is joined by the original design team of Trayf (2024) including Lily Tomasic as Set Designer, Michael Sullivan as Lighting Designer, Kareem Deanes as Sound Designer, and of course the incredible Michele Friedman Siler as Costume Designer.

With only two characters casting is key, and NJT is delighted to bring two captivating and charismatic actors back to the Wool Studio Theatre. Gary Glasgow, last seen in NJT's 2012 production of Lost in Yonkers, joins the cast as Ishaq, an old, semi-crotchety devout Jew who claims to have memorized every word of the Torah. Opposite Glasgow is Chuck Winning as Zeblyan, the younger member of this odd couple who continues to run a carpet shop in Kabul. Winning's last performance at NJT was My Name is Asher Lev (2019).

