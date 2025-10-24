 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE WIZ National Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

Performances will run from November 25 – December 7.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
THE WIZ National Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The North American Tour of THE WIZ will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox this fall. 

The principal cast includes Dana Cimone, making her national tour debut as Dorothy, Alan Mingo Jr., returning to the role he originated on the pre-Broadway tour and played on Broadway as The Wiz, also making their national tour debuts Sheherazade as Glinda, and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jerome (MJ the Musical, Hamilton) as the Tinman, Cal Mitchell (The White Rose, The Color Purple) as the Lion and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain't Too Proud, Motown The Musical) as the Scarecrow.

Show times for THE WIZ at The Fabulous Fox are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will also be evening performances on Sunday, November 30 and Sunday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m., and a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, December 4. 

The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances.  Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The ensemble features Maati Kheprimeni Angaza, Sai Anthony, Joseph Armon Boyd, Aliyah Caldwell, Robert Crenshaw, Lawrence Dandridge, Cyniah Elise, Amitria Fanae’, Kaiyla Gross, Gregory Hamilton, Maya Imani, Jesse Jones, Micah Jeremiah Mims, Moriah Perry, Leon Ray, Ephraim Takyi, Lyn Webber, Kameren Whigham, Mikayla White and Chanse Williams.


Regional Awards
Don't Miss a St. Louis News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Operation Mincemeat
81 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
The Great Gatsby
92 ratings

The Great Gatsby
The Outsiders
101 ratings

The Outsiders
The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wiz Wake Up mug
Wiz Wake Up mug
Buy a Wiz Jumbo Wake Up Fan
Wiz Jumbo Wake Up Fan

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos