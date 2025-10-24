THE WIZ National Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American Tour of THE WIZ will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox this fall.

The principal cast includes Dana Cimone, making her national tour debut as Dorothy, Alan Mingo Jr., returning to the role he originated on the pre-Broadway tour and played on Broadway as The Wiz, also making their national tour debuts Sheherazade as Glinda, and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jerome (MJ the Musical, Hamilton) as the Tinman, Cal Mitchell (The White Rose, The Color Purple) as the Lion and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain't Too Proud, Motown The Musical) as the Scarecrow.

Show times for THE WIZ at The Fabulous Fox are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will also be evening performances on Sunday, November 30 and Sunday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m., and a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, December 4.

The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.